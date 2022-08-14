Listen to this article

The Grand Tour started filming for season 5 earlier this year. And while we're in for a treat for another set of crazy stunts from Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond, it seems like there's one incident that has been under the wraps since the trio started shooting.

The UK's The Sun said that James May was involved in a horrifying crash during one of the stunts for the upcoming season. According to the report, the trio was shooting in a decommissioned Olavsvern naval base near the city of Tromsø, Norway. The stunt was a dangerous drag-style race inside a tunnel.

The report said that the accident was due to the tunnel lights that only came on as the cars sped along, which left little time for the drivers to react. Unfortunately, "Captain Slow" braked late on his Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII and "jackknifed" the rally car onto a wall at 75 miles per hour (121 kilometers per hour).

May suffered a broken rib from the accident. A source said that the Grand Tour host smashed his head hard, and was bloodied by the impact. He had to get a brain scan before getting cleared.

We did a little digging and we found out that the incident happened way back, probably in March. In a post by Grand Tour Nation, Reddit user u/Jakobkonr confirmed five months ago that he met Clarkson and Hammond while in a gas station in Norway. He added that May wasn't there because he crashed an Evo while in Tromsø.

Further reports state that May is fine and rejoined the casts after getting cleared from the accident. It looks like the upcoming Grand Tour season will have the former Top Gear hosts set on an Arctic Circle adventure. The trio was driving an Audi RS4, a Subaru Impreza WRX, and a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII.

Back in March, Clarkson posted on Instagram a photo of the yellow Evo and blue Impreza WRX parked on a football field as a subtle tribute to Ukraine.

We'll know more of the details once season 5 hits the screen. The release date has yet to be announced by Prime Video.