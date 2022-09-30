Listen to this article

The latest Grand Tour special is A Scandi Flick where Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May drive rally-inspired cars through Scandanavia. It was quite an adventure. Along the way, May crashed his Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII into a wall in a tunnel while going 75 miles per hour (121 kilometers per hour). In this video, the guys have a debrief about the cars' performance on the trip.

Technically, Clarkson, Hammond, and May are all here. However, Clarkson is in his RS4's trunk, so really we only get the perspective from the Hamster and Captain Slow.

If you haven't seen May's crash, it's worth watching below. To summarize the incident, he was speeding down a dark tunnel and braked too late. He spun the car 90 degrees and slammed the driver's side into a wall. May was able to walk out of the car. EMTs immediately transported him to an ambulance to check his condition. They took him to the hospital to confirm there weren't more severe injuries.

In this video, May explains that he was going so fast because he wanted to win the challenge. He realized he was carrying too much speed and tried to avoid hitting the camera crew or Clarkson.

The damage to the Evo was extensive enough to make the car a write-off because of the twisted chassis. The crew during the filming used a hydraulic ram to move the engine about 3.0 inches (7.62 centimeters). They were actually able to make the car drivable again for the rest of the shoot.

Hammond is buying his Subaru Impreza WRX STI. He loves it. In the video, he says the plan is to modify the car to make ludicrous power. However, May tries to talk him out of it by arguing that the folks at Subaru Tecnica International put countless hours into developing the vehicle.

The guys only pay a little attention to Clarkson's RS4. In their view, the Evo and STI have a close relationship to rally cars. In contrast, there's not much linking this Audi to the ones competing in the 1980s.