The Mitsubishi Delica is an adorable little Japanese van, and this one has a load of mods to be a capable off-roader. A lifted suspension, all-terrain tires, and lots of gear let the owner go just about anywhere in this tiny rig.

This generation of Delica was never available from Mitsubishi in the United States. They have started trickling into the country because the 25-year vehicle importation rule finally made them legal in this country.

The owner paid $16,500 for this one in 2020. It packs a 2.8-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel making 140 horsepower (104 kilowatts) and 232 pound-feet (315 Newton-meters). It has a five-speed manual with an intriguing transfer case. The driver can select 2WD high, 4WD high with an open center differential, 4WD high with a locked center differential, and 4WD low.

This Delica's build includes heavy-duty front and rear bumpers. At the nose, there's a winch. The tail has a full-sized spare wheel and a gas can. An enlarged fuel tank holds 30 gallons (113.6 liters) and provides around 500 miles (805 kilometers) of range.

Opening the hatchback reveals a Nestbox multifunction storage solution. Opening the drawers reveals things like a cooktop, sink, refrigerator, and cutting board. A fold-out bed mounts to the top. Rather than bolting to the floor, this box has straps for holding it down, which means owners can remove the cabinet when not necessary for a trip.

Mitsubishi recently showed off the tiny, rugged Delica Mini ahead of a public debut at the Tokyo Auto Salon in January 2023. It has adorably small skid plates. Not many powertrain details are available yet, but the model has all-wheel drive and a hybrid engine.

At the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon, Mitsubishi brought a customized Delica D:5 for modifications for off-roading. It has a lifted suspension and 16-inch wheels with all-terrain tires. A roof rack holds a deployable tent.