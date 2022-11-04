Listen to this article

The Delica will be celebrating its 55th anniversary in 2023 when Mitsubishi plans to expand the model's lineup with a diminutive derivative. Aptly named Delica Mini, the upright and boxy little van is being previewed in a few official images ahead of its debut slated to take place in January at the Tokyo Auto Salon. The rugged pint-sized vehicle painted in Ash Green Metallic is scheduled to go on sale later next year.

With this being only a preview, Mitsubishi is tight-lipped about the technical specifications. However, we're likely dealing with a kei car version, one that appears to be based on the latest eK. The Japanese marque does say its new Delica Mini has 4WD and we can spot a Hybrid badge on the tailgate. The fourth-generation eK kei car is offered in Japan with an electrified powertrain and all-wheel drive.

2023 Mitsubishi Delica Mini

5 Photos

The "lightweight super height wagon" promises to be "small but tough." In typical minivan fashion, it's going to have a sliding door for ease of entrance akin to the eK Space and the rebadged Nissan Roox. The Delica Mini has some of the smallest skid plates we've ever seen, along with semi-circular headlights and square wheel arches. Mitsubishi intends to sell the tiny car with two-tone paint jobs and dark silver alloy wheels.

The Delica Mini likely has similar dimensions as the eK, which is 3395 mm (133.7 in) long, 1475 mm (58.1 in) wide, and has a wheelbase measuring 2495 mm (98.2 in). Depending on the version, the eK's height varies from 1640 to 1660 mm (64.6 to 65.4 in). Power should come from a three-cylinder, 658-cc turbocharged gasoline engine working with an electric motor and a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

A full reveal will take place in mid-January at the 2023 TAS in Japan.