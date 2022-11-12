Listen to this article

Donkervoort has been known to make ultra-lightweight, hand-built supercars. But after the D8 GTO, which was announced over a decade ago, the Dutch automaker hasn't revealed a follow-up, leading us to this – the Donkervoort F22.

This isn't the actual car yet, though. Donkervoort has only teased the model in a short video on the company's Facebook page, confirming its name and the launch date, which will happen on December 10, 2022. The teaser footage also came with the car's taillights and a shadowy representation of its rear end.

Previously teased as a model that would be worth the "weight," the new Donkervoort F22 teaser on Facebook came with the following caption:

Come to see the light on December 10, when Donkervoort will reveal the F22 to the world for the first time. Then you won’t have to weight any more for the F22.

The teaser also came with a registration link so you can be part of the launch event together with the rest of the world.

Information about the Donkervoort F22 is scarce at this point, except for a few witty plays on the word "weight." Judging by the initial teaser, we could be seeing a Donkervoort that's heavier than its predecessors but with additional power.

Of note, the outgoing D8 GTO is powered by Audi's 2.5-liter inline-five turbocharged engine, which now packs as much as 435 horsepower (325 kilowatts) and 420 pound-feet (570 Newton-meters) of torque.

The origin of the F22 name is also a mystery at this point. It could be named after the famous stealth Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor fighter jet, supporting another line from the previous teaser that says "You'll never see it coming."

These are all speculations at this point as nothing has been confirmed just yet. In any case, we'll know the truth about this with the F22's imminent launch in a few weeks. As always, watch this space.