Listen to this article

Earlier this year, Cupra previewed a brand new upcoming crossover with the Terramar concept during the Unstoppable Impulse event in June. Named after a coastal town near Barcelona, that model is now under development and we have the very first spy photos showing an early prototype. Don’t worry – what you see in the gallery below is not simply an Audi Q3 but a Terramar trial vehicle using smart camouflage.

Our photographers caught this test car in the Alps where Volkswagen Group usually begins the testing procedures of its future models. This is clearly the body of an Audi Q3 but at least the front fascia features some components that are exclusive to the Cupra brand. More precisely, the shape of the bumper reminds us of other Cupra products, which likely means the automaker is already testing some production components despite the Q3 mule.

Gallery: Cupra Terramar spy photos

12 Photos

Once the production design is completed, we don’t expect to see any similarities between the Spanish crossover and its German cousin. Cupra now has its own design language with what could be described as a grille-less face due to the fact there’s no upper grille on the front fascia. Triangular LED lighting elements give the new Cupra products a distinctive lighting signature and this styling is expected to carry over to the production version of the Terramar.

The new SUV will play a very important role in the company’s lineup. While it will be sold as an ICE-powered alternative to the all-electric Tavascan, it is expected to become the final new Cupra vehicle with a combustion engine under the hood. Sharing the MQB platform with the Q3, the Terramar is expected to be available with mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains with the latter estimated to have up to 62 miles (100 kilometers) of range on a single charge. Most of the details surrounding that electrified powertrain are a mystery for now, but word on the street is its output will be in the region of 270 horsepower (199 kilowatts).

This is obviously an early prototype of the Terramar and we expect to begin seeing a lot more test vehicles in the coming weeks and months. The market launch of the SUV is scheduled for 2024, which means we are probably about a year away from its official debut.