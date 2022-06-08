Listen to this article

Cupra is keeping itself busy by previewing updates to current models as well as new members. For a brief moment during the Unstoppable Impulse event, SEAT's sub-brand brought onto the stage a significantly facelifted Formentor, which had essentially the same front fascia design as the revised Leon. Both cars had fully redesigned headlights with a trio of triangles. In addition, the duo shared a new grille to separate them from the regular SEATs.

Dubbed Tavascan, the all-electric crossover made a short appearance in production guise. The purely electric model was initially previewed in 2019 when Cupra released a concept. Now, the Spanish brand mentions the subsequent road-going model will remain faithful to the showcar. It too has the same triangle motif in the headlights and retains the sharp appearance of the original Tavascan.

Cupra Tavascan production version Cupra Tavascan production version and Born facelift

Even though it was only a little over a year ago when the Born was unveiled, Cupra is already working on a facelifted version for the VW ID.3's sister model. Logic tells us the automaker wants to have a cohesive design language across the range, thus accelerating the electric hatchback’s restyling. Together with the Terramar and the UrbanRebel, the company wants to sell 500,000 vehicles per year by the middle of the decade.

Oddly enough, parent company VW Group hasn't said much about the direction the main SEAT brand will take, deciding instead to focus on Cupra. Some of us still have a problem with understanding why Cupra was spun off in 2018. We do know all these new or updated models are coming by 2025 to bolster the company's portfolio. Joining the Terramar will be another hybrid crossover, possibly Cupra's equivalent of the next-gen Audi Q3 Sportback since the standard Terramar will be built alongside the new Q3 in Hungary.

Achieving the targeted annual volume by the middle of the decade is going to be difficult considering Cupra only sold 79,327 vehicles in 2021. The plan for this year is to double sales to 160,000 units, but still a long way off until 500,000.

Cupra/Seat CEO Wayne Griffiths has said the two brands will peacefully coexist until 2030 and a decision about the future will be made depending on the evolution of the EV market.