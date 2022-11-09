Listen to this article

BMW is preparing an all-new X2 crossover. We spotted the revamped model for the first time in October, publishing photos of the hotter M35i trim a few days later. The cadence of firsts for the redesigned X2 isn’t over, as the latest spy pictures capture the electric iX2.

This is our first look at the EV, which looks much like the gas-powered version we already spotted. However, the big “Electric Vehicle” sticker on the front doors, the lack of an exhaust system tucked under the rear valence, and the closed-off grille reveals this car’s powertrain. The crossover wears a full-body camouflage wrap that hides the styling details, but the sloped coupe-like roof is easy to spot. The X2 is borrowing a few cues from the bigger X4 at the back while taking a more reserved approach to restyling the front fascia.

Gallery: BMW iX2 Spy Photos

19 Photos

The iX2 is expected to share its powertrain with the iX1 that debuted earlier this year, both riding on the FAAR platform. The bite-sized crossover packs a dual-motor setup, one for each axle, which produces 313 horsepower (230 kilowatts) and 364 pound-feet (494 Newton-meters) of torque. It’s the most potent third-generation X1 variant available, hitting 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) from a standstill in 5.7 seconds.

Powertrain details for the rest of the lineup are a mystery, but we expect BMW to offer it with three- and four-cylinder engines. The M35i will likely pack a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, making a bit more than 300 hp (223 kW). It might not top the electric iX2’s output, but it will receive unique, sporty styling to separate it from the rest of the lineup.

There haven’t been any interior spy shots, but we expect the iX2 to follow the trend set by other BMW models. The crossover should receive the company’s iDrive 8 system, which puts two big screens on the dashboard.

The BMW X2 and iX2 still have a lot of development time ahead of them. We don’t expect the new iX2 to debut until sometime next year before arriving as a 2024 model. It could be a while before the electric crossover makes it to the US, if at all. The iX1 that will provide the powertrain isn’t available alongside the gas-powered X1.