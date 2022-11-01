Listen to this article

During Stellantis’ EV Day in 2021, the automaker introduced four battery-electric platforms: STLA Small, Medium, Large, and Frame. These will underpin the conglomerate’s wide range of future products from its numerous brands, with STLA Large expected to underpin the next-generation Charger and Challenger models.

Dodge confirmed in July that these next-gen cars would be electric only. However, STLA Large’s flexibility and modularity do provide other possibilities. During a recent media scrum, Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis revealed that the platform could accommodate gasoline engines, like the Hurricane inline-six.

According to The Drive, Kuniskis said it is possible to remove the electric vehicle’s floor pan and battery and replace it with a drive-shaft tunnel. Dodge designed the architecture as a “multi-energy platform,” which apparently includes internal combustion engines. However, just because Dodge can doesn’t mean it will. “We’re certainly not launching anything like that,” the Dodge boss added.

Right now, Dodge is honoring the last of the current-generation gas-powered Charger and Challenger models while launching an updated Charger Daytona SRT concept at this year’s SEMA Show. The new car is called Stryker Red, thanks to its tri-coat exterior paint with the same name. The concept features 18-inch carbon-fiber wheels with 305-millimeter drag radials wrapped around them and “Stage 2” badges inside and out.

Alongside the concept, Dodge also provided the first performance numbers for the EV. The car has six different outputs for 400-volt models, ranging from the entry-level 455-horsepower (340-kilowatt) option to a potent 670 hp (500 kW). The 800-volt cars will have three additional outputs with even more power on tap from the wickedly named Banshee powertrain.

Dodge plans to end current Charger and Challenger production in December 2023, and it has already opened the order books for its Last Call models. It’s still unclear if the Charger Daytona SRT concept is a near-production preview of a future product or something more abstract. Regardless, Dodge is planning for an electrified future, even if the platform can accommodate various powertrain types. These concepts likely preview what’s to come, and Dodge is making a great case to enthusiasts to trust it.