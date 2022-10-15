Listen to this article

We couldn't count how many times the Bugatti Chiron has proven that it's a quick and fast car. And yet, here we are with another drag race featuring the French supercar.

This isn't any ordinary straight-line race, though; it's actually a meetup of several supercars at an airport, lying to be the quickest on a quarter mile. The King Koopa of the group isn't the Bugatti Chiron; it's a tuned Nissan GT-R that's capable of making up to 2,000 horsepower.

But before that, let's start with the Holy Trinity: the Ferrari LaFerrari, McLaren P1, and Porsche 918 Spyder. All three cars are limited in production and seldomly seen on public roads. In this matchup, the Porsche 918 Spyder emerged as the winner, clearing the quarter mile in 10.19 seconds.

The next round was a three-way McLaren drag race. It's the P1 from the first round facing the McLaren 765LT and Senna. If you think that the P1 came out on top here, you'd be wrong. The P1 might appear to have crossed the line first but Dragy data showed that the 765LT completed it the quickest at 10.22 seconds.

Now it's time for the Bugatti Chiron to face the Porsche 918 Spyder. The ultra-rare 918 Spyder set the airport tarmac ablaze, completing the quarter mile in 10.17 seconds. However, the W16-powered supercar was still quicker, covering the same distance in 10.10 seconds.

For the final round, it was against the King Koopa, the 2,000-hp Nissan GT-R. Given the previous performance of the Chiron, we were expecting a close fight – and we were so wrong.

The built GT-R absolutely destroyed the Chiron right off the starting line. It wasn't even close and it made the French supercar looks so slow despite completing the sprint even quicker than before at 10.02 seconds. In fact, the tuned GT-R clocked in 8.94 seconds for the quarter-mile. The difference between the two is equivalent to several car lengths as seen in the video. Crazy.