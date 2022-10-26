Listen to this article

The Suzuki Jimny has always been and will probably forever remain a cute off-roader with big capabilities – in all its past and future forms. We know for a fact the Japanese manufacturer is working on a five-door version of its not-for-America SUV but we haven’t heard anything about an open-top variant coming from the factory. Thankfully, there is finally someone who built a proper Jimny convertible. Too bad they are from China and not the United States.

Of course, the Jimny is not sold in the US and there’s very little hope that this will change anytime in the future. However, the Chinese tuning firm YiChe Garage made an open-top Jimny and it’s actually more than what meets the eye initially. The tuners modified the off-roader to look like a model from the Wey company and its Tank family.

Gallery: Suzuki Jimny Convertible

8 Photos

If this is the first time you hear bout Wey, it’s a Chinese automaker, which made headlines last year with its Tank 300 model with design influences from the Ford Bronco, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, and even Jeep Wrangler. What you see in the video at the top of this page and the gallery above – shared with Motor1.com exclusively – is an attempt at a smaller Tank 100 that doesn’t exist officially.

Essentially a modified Jimny, this Tank 100 has two doors and a design that tries to mirror that of the Tank 300. The highlight of the styling has to be the LED headlights at the front with their daytime running lights in the center and fog lamps integrated into the bumper. The Tank badge, however, has been replaced with the original logo of the tuning firm to avoid copyright issues. Our friends and colleagues at Wheelsboy also told us the brand name Conscience is apparently a joke based on a Chinese wordplay.

We forgot to mention the Jimny is not officially available in China. The team that created this project had to import one and spend around $60,000 to achieve this mission. Another $60,000 were spent for modifications, making this one of the most expensive Jimnys we’ve seen. It’s probably more expensive even by the Brabus G63 lookalike (see the related links above).