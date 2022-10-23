Listen to this article

It's the end of the road for one of the most recognizable supercars of our generation, the Lamborghini Aventador. The V12 model's swan song came in the form of the aptly named Aventador Ultimae, the nameplate's last variant coming out of Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy.

The goal with the Ultimae was to combine the elegance of the Aventador S with the performance bits of the SVJ. The Aventador Ultimae gets an improved engine output, albeit, only ever so slightly. That said, are the improvements on the last Aventador writing home about? Apparently, they are, and it was shown in this drag race, courtesy of the UK's Carwow.

Gallery: Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae

40 Photos

In the straight-line contest, the Aventador SVJ faced one of the 350 Ultimae units to be ever produced. It's decked out of options, too, which makes it a very expensive car compared to the already pricey SVJ.

Performance-wise, the Ultimae makes 10 more horsepower than the SVJ. However, this increase in power is somehow offset as it came with added weight, making the former a tad heavier than the latter. In terms of acceleration, both cars are actually on equal footing.

Of note, both cars are officially rated with the capability to sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 2.8 seconds.

While the acceleration figures put both Aventadors on the same ground, take note that the Ultimae has a slightly higher top speed at 220.5 mph (355 km/h). Still, that isn't conclusive, so we turn to the results of the drag race.

We won't spoil the results of both standing and rolling start races but as a hint, the Ultimae was always behind the SVJ at launch. Were the additional ponies enough for the Ultimae to catch up with the SVJ and beat it at the line? Did the SVJ's massive wing affect the result of this race?

Watch the video atop this page and let us know what you think in the comments section below.