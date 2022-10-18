Listen to this article

It's been a minute since we last saw the new BMW X1 M35i. In that time, the small crossover has lost some camouflage, and by that, we mean it lost most of its coverings. All that remains now are the bits that make the M35i trim different from the rest.

Of course, the 2023 X1 actually debuted back in May, but the M35i will offer a more aggressive look and more power to back it up. BMW installs quad exhaust outlets at the rear, which certainly necessitates a unique bumper but as we've said before, this isn't a full-blown M model. Moving our gaze higher, we can now see the taillights and hatch design match the lower-spec X1. There is a slightly larger roof spoiler, however.

Gallery: BMW X1 M35i Nurburgring Spy Photos

21 Photos

At the front, it's now easier to spot details on the lower fascia. Large vertically-oriented corner vents are still in the mix, but we see more pronounced angles towards the bottom of the fascia. Small vertical bars in the lower grille will create a bit more drama compared to the regular X1, but it doesn't look nearly as busy as the larger X3 M. Note the camouflage wrap still present on the side mirrors – there could be carbon mirror caps hiding underneath.

The interior should be standard-issue 2023 X1, with the possibility of upgraded sport seats and a thicker steering wheel. As it stands, the X1 features a handsome glass cockpit with a 10.25-inch driver display and a 10.7-inch center display, all housed under a single big screen.

We said the X1 M35i isn't a standalone M vehicle, and that comes through in the engine. It won't be a slouch, as we've heard the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder will get a bump to around 315 horsepower. That mill already makes 302 hp for the M135 1 Series, so even if there isn't an increase for that engine in the X1, it will still be a fair chunk quicker than the 241-hp base model. All-wheel-drive is standard on the X1, so that power will go to each wheel.

With the 2023 X1 already reveled in standard trim and camouflage flying off M35i prototypes, there's every reason to believe a reveal is possibly just weeks away. We should see it before the end of 2022. In the meantime, check out the Rambling About Cars podcast for more motoring news and witty automotive banter, available below.