The next-gen BMW M5 will adopt a plug-in hybrid powertrain. This fresh batch of spy shots catches one testing in Munich.

This M5 wears a full-body camouflage wrap but has the production-ready lights at the front. The concealment thoroughly covers the nose, but a portion of the wide grille is visible. A panel is riveted to the center of the hood. It's not clear what the company might be hiding there.

Earlier spy shots gave us a much better look at the nose. The lower fascia has a large, trapezoidal opening in the center and small inlets in the corners.

From the side, you can see the wheels that all appear to be components for the final vehicle. They have a complex design that mixes Y- and V-shaped spokes.

The rear has quite a few panels for hiding the final design. The pieces also cover the taillights, so it's hard to tell whether the lamps are production units. A pair of exhaust pipes emerge from underneath each side of the bumper.

The new M5's plug-in hybrid reportedly includes a V8 engine. It's allegedly a version of the existing twin-turbo 4.4-liter powerplant. While we don't officially know the output for the sedan, a very similar setup is in the new BMW XM. That application has 644 hp (480 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters). The upcoming XM Red Label pushes the numbers to 735 hp (548 kW) and 735 pound-feet (997 Nm) of torque.

Glimpses of the cabin suggest there are a pair of screens in a single bezel. The setup reportedly consists of a 12.3-inch driver’s display and a 14.9-inch infotainment monitor. It should run the iDrive 8 software.

The entire 5 Series range has a new generation on the way. Generally, BMW releases its M models after the regular versions. The lesser grades should arrive in 2023. We might have to wait until 2024 for the M5. There are also rumors of an M5 Touring, and the wagon might even go on sale in the US.