BMW recalled over 720,000 vehicles across numerous model lines for a fire risk.

A short circuit in an electrical plug at the water pump is the cause.

BMW will replace damaged components if necessary and install a shield to protect the plug.

BMW has issued one of the largest recalls of 2024 so far, affecting 720,796 vehicles across numerous model lines. The problem is a potential short circuit occurring under the hood that could cause a fire. Ironically, the short circuit may originate from the water pump.

According to recall documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, BMW received a report of a "thermal event" in January that occurred on an unspecified vehicle in the United States. An investigation uncovered additional events, which led to in-depth studies of the water pump and a specific electric plug connector associated with it. It was found that, under rare circumstances, "blow-by fluid dripping from the intake air hose" could reach the plug and damage the seal. This can lead to fluid entering the plug, causing a short circuit.

This has happened in numerous vehicles. In the recall chronology, BMW notes 18 instances where either complaints or actual damage resulted from the problem. Fortunately, the automaker is unaware of any injuries or accidents due to the faulty plug.

The recall, listed as NHTSA recall number 24V-608, affects a wide range of BMW vehicles from 2012 through 2018. Here's a list of specific trims.

Make/Model Year Range BMW X1 sDrive28i / xDrive28i 2012-2015 BMW Z4 sDrive28i 2012-2016 BMW 528i / 528i xDrive 2012-2016 BMW 328i / 328xi 2012-2016 BMW X5 xDrive 40e 2016-2018 BMW 228i / 228xi 2014-2016 BMW 428i / 428i xDrive 2014-2016 BMW 328xi Gran Turismo 2014-2016 BMW X3 sDrive28i / xDrive28i 2013-2017 BMW X4 xDrive28i 2013-2017 BMW 428xi 2015-2016

The fix is straightforward. BMW will inspect the water pump and the problematic plug and replace them if any damage is found. A shield will also be installed to protect the plug from errant fluids.

Dealer notification of the recall has already begun. Specific owner notification will begin on October 4.