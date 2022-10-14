Listen to this article

The configurator for the recently launched 2024 Polestar 3 is already available. Even though deliveries in the United States don't begin until the fourth quarter of 2023, you can build one now. If you pick the top model and load it with all of the available accessories, then the most expensive version of the electric crossover costs $100,770.

The Polestar 3 starts at $83,900 in the United States, and the $1,400 destination charge takes the price to $85,300. The company offers a higher-level trim with the Performance Pack for a total of $91,300. The extra $6,000 gets buyers a software update that boosts the output to 510 horsepower (380 kilowatts). There are also 22-inch forged wheels, Swedish golf accents on the seatbelts and valve caps, and gold accent lighting in the cabin.

The Polestar 3 is available in six exterior colors. Magnesium silver is the only no-cost option. Snow white, Thunder gray, Jupiter light pink, Midnight blue, and Space black are all $1,300 to add.

There are four upholstery choices. The no-cost choices are bio-attributed MicroTech in Charcoal or animal-welfare wool in Charcoal. For $5,500, there's perforated Nappa leather in the colors Jupiter or Zinc with massaging, ventilated front seats.

At launch, all examples of the Polestar 3 come with the Pilot and Pilot Plus packages. This gives the vehicle an advanced driver assistance system that can maintain the vehicle's position in one lane on the highway. Plus, there are features like a head-up display, 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins stereo, a windshield with laminated acoustic glass, and soft-close doors.

Starting in the second quarter of 2023, the Pilot pack with LiDAR option will become available. Pricing for it isn't yet available. The package adds a laser sensor system that offers better collision avoidance and driving assistance.

Several accessories are available. A roof rack capable of carrying 221 pounds (100.2 kilograms) is $400. A sunshade for the panoramic roof is $180. plastic floor mats are $220 and an additional $220 for the luggage compartment. A set of mudflaps costs $200. A retractable towbar hitch for $1,450 is the most expensive add-on.

All models of the Polestar 3 come with a battery boasting a 111-kWh gross capacity (107-kWh usable). The most efficient model can cover 300 miles from a charge, according to the EPA. The entry-level powertrain offers 489 hp (365 kW) and 620 pound-feet (841 Newton-meters) of torque. This lets the vehicle can reach 60 miles per hour in 4.9 seconds.