What we know as the Armada in the United States is sold by Nissan as the Patrol in the Middle East and other regions of the world. That vehicle recently got a refreshed performance version and there’s a new rendering proposing a more off-road-focused model based on the Patrol. What you see in the gallery below is not an actual vehicle but a pair of renderings coming from our friends at Kolesa.ru.

In fact, the Japanese automaker recently announced it has plans to release a more hardcore variant of the Patrol but it will be sold only in Australia. These renderings take after the initial announcement and give the big SUV the Warrior prefix, which brings hardware and visual upgrades. For now, these are just virtual, though a very similar set of improvements should debut in just a matter of a week or so.

From the front, the Patrol Warrior can be recognized by its modified lower section of the bumper which now features a different diffuser. Above it is a blacked-out grille and Nissan logo, surrounded by LED headlights with C-shaped daytime running lights. The lighting clusters don’t seem to be changed but there are new black plastic wheel arches housing larger off-road wheels. One particular touch that we find quite interesting is the pair of side exhaust pipes.

The rear end follows a similar formula. It’s not overly rugged but it looks ready to tackle off-road terrains with a new diffuser, wheel arches, and mud flaps. The SUV appears to be sitting slightly higher above the ground and additional protective cladding can be seen around the side sills.

Further modifications to the suspension and chassis are expected, according to initial information. No changes are probably going to be implemented under the hood, though, where the large SUV will carry over with a 5.6-liter V8 engine. In the Nismo spec, it delivers 428 horsepower and 413 pound-feet (560 Newton-meters) of torque, sent to all four wheels through a seven-speed automatic gearbox. This is slightly more than the standard Patrol, which comes with the same torque levels but 28 fewer ponies.