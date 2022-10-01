Listen to this article

We're not entirely sure what the future holds – except maybe the electrification of cars, which has already started and with deadlines already set. But how about supercars? Sure, several electric hypercars already exist today but what would future supercars from popular automakers look like?

That's exactly what Veygo, a temporary car insurance provider in the UK, wanted to see. Through the use of artificial intelligence (AI), Veygo presents a set of images that imagine the supercars of the future. The cars look menacing, and it's actually creepy to think that the AI thought this would be the future.

Gallery: AI-Designed Supercars Of The Future

7 Photos

Going through the images, we can't help but think that these cars come from a dystopian future where rich people take over a world filled with hunger and despair. And these humans have these cars in their garages. They aren't looking pretty but they sure appear exotic.

The Lamborghini, for example, looks like a warped Aventador, while the Ferrari looks like a sentient 488 Pista that survived a horrible crash. The Porsche 911 looks unsettling, primarily because the AI thought that the German marque would finally choose to change the design in the future.

The AI used here was created by Midjourney – an independent research lab that focuses on design, human infrastructure, and AI. The website lets users sign up and use their AI bot to "imagine" things, and Veygo used it for this purpose. We're not sure about the algorithm behind these imagined supercars but given the results, we're thinking the AI wasn't thinking of blue seas and green fields.

The Midjourney AI Lab website is free for around 25 uses, and then it will ask you to subscribe if you want to use the AI tool further.