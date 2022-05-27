Listen to this article

Toyota will have seven models in its bZ family of EVs by 2025. The bZ4X will be the first of them arriving later in the spring. This rendering from Motor.es imagines the look of a bZ5 sedan with styling cues from the electric crossover.

Compared to the bZ4X (see below), the rendering of the bZ5 replaces the crossover's blunt nose with a sharper shape. The headlights are also more angular here. Both vehicles share a raked A-pillar with blacked-out elements for the B- and C-pillars.

Toyota bZ5 Rendering 2023 Toyota bZ4x Red

The sculpting along the flanks is sharper and more chiseled on this bZ5 rendering than on the bZ4X. This sedan has a sleeker roofline in comparison to the steeper angle at the back of the crossover.

We're expecting many models in the bZ family to ride on Toyota's E-TNGA platform. This means that a vehicle like the bZ5 could share batteries and electric motors with the bZ4X. That would mean the availability of front- and all-wheel-drive layouts making 201 horsepower (150 kilowatts) and 215 hp (160 kW) respectively.

The bZ4X is available with comes with 71.4 kilowatt-hour battery in front-wheel-drive form, and it has an EPA-estimated range of 252 miles (406 kilometers). With all-wheel drive, there's a 72.8 kWh pack providing an estimated 228 miles (367 kilometers).

The platform can support more power, though. For example, the Lexus RZ 450e makes 308 hp (230 kW) from a pair of electric motors. According to preliminary estimates, its 71.4 kWh battery would offer around 225 miles (362 kilometers) of range.

Gallery: Toyota and Lexus preview 15 EVs

66 Photos

In December 2021, Akio Toyoda did a presentation showing 15 concept EVs (examples in the gallery above) for the Toyota and Lexus brands. There was a vehicle from practically every segment, including an open-roof sports car and a boxy off-roader. These vehicles showed the styling direction for the automaker's future. There were no technical details available about them.

Worldwide, Toyota plans to offer 30 EVs by 2030 and have a fully electric lineup in China, Europe, and the United States by that year. The company is investing $70 billion to make this transition.