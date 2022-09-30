Listen to this article

New York is the third US state to announce a ban on new gas-powered cars by 2035. California enacted similar legislation earlier this year. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has directed various state agencies to change the necessary laws and regulations to ban the sale of new internal combustion engine vehicles.

"With sustained state and federal investments, our actions are incentivizing New Yorkers, local governments, and businesses to make the transition to electric vehicles," Hochul said during a ceremony commemorating National Drive Electric Week. "We're driving New York's transition to clean transportation forward, and today's announcement will benefit our climate and the health of our communities for generations to come."

The proposal lays out the state's plan to increase the sale of zero-emission vehicles, including EVs, over the next 13 years. The state wants ZEVs to account for 35 percent of new-car sales by 2026, 68 percent by 2030, and 100 percent by 2035.

Hochul also noted that the new regulations would come with new pollution rules for passenger cars, light-duty trucks, and medium-duty vehicles with an internal combustion engine. The new pollution guidelines would take effect in 2026 and continue through the 2034 model year. According to the state, these regulations give automakers flexibility during the transition to ZEVs.

New York's proposal closely mimics that of California's benchmarks, which also calls for 35 percent of new vehicle sales to be ZEVs by 2026. However, there is one difference. California's proposal sets rules for 2028, which calls for ZEVs to account for 51 percent of sales.

The state's proposal is part of its broader plan to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 85 percent by 2050. The state also made $5.75 million available to municipalities to help facilitate the purchase or lease of ZEVs and to install public EV chargers.

New York is just the latest governing body to seek a ban on the sale of new ICE vehicles. The European Union earlier this year agreed to a 2035 ban on new gas and diesel car sales. Washington has an aggressive plan to ban such vehicles by 2030. Countries that also plan to prohibit these products include Canada, Japan, Costa Rica, and many more.

Pictured is NY Governor Kathy Hochul behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Bolt EV.