Listen to this article

It turns out the rumors were true. Jeep is killing the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel engine in the Wrangler after 2023, but it's not simply disappearing. To close out the diesel's short life with the off-roader, Jeep offers the Wrangler Rubicon FarOut edition with graphics, wheels, and more standard equipment.

Identifying the FarOut edition as a diesel will be easy thanks to a large 3.0 Diesel graphic applied to the hood. It also wears special 3.0 D badges and rides on special 17-inch wheels. A keen eye will also spot body-colored fender flares and a black grille at the front. Moving inside, the FarOut edition features black leather seats with red accents and all-weather floormats. As for equipment, Jeep's Safety Group, Cold Weather Group, Trailer-Tow, and Heavy-Duty Electrical Group are all standard. LED lights are standard, too.

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Jeep Wrangler shop now

Jeep didn't mention any reasons for dropping the EcoDiesel. However, a press release announcing the FarOut edition suggests the Wrangler Rubicon 392 and the Rubicon 4xe have something to do with it. The 3.0-liter EcoDiesel debuted for 2020 models with 260 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. At the time, it was the gustiest Wrangler you could get in terms of torque, while still offering decent fuel economy. The Rubicon 392 laughs at fuel mileage, but its Hemi V8 with 470 hp and 470 lb-ft is considerably more powerful. The Rubicon 4xe is also more powerful, and with a 49 MPGe rating, it's far more efficient as well.

"At Jeep, we are always listening to our customers and driven to improve on our legendary 4x4 capability," said Jeep North America boss Jim Morrison. "The Wrangler Rubicon FarOut special edition is our tip of the hat to the EcoDiesel technology on Wrangler."

The Wrangler FarOut Edition is available for ordering through November, with vehicles arriving at dealerships by the end of the year. The Wrangler line will soldier on with the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and the 3.6-liter V6, in addition to the aforementioned 392 and 4xe hybrid models. Should you absolutely want a diesel in your off-roading Jeep, the EcoDiesel engine remains an option for the Jeep Gladiator.

Hear the latest on Jeep and other vehicles in the Rambling About Cars podcast, available below.