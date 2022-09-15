Listen to this article

Some small but notable equipment and trim updates are coming for the 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer. The big flagship SUV is unchanged visually and mechanically, but you'll find slightly different groupings for standard and optional equipment. There's also a new range-topping trim, but if you stay midpack, the 2023 Grand Wagoneer is nearly $3,000 cheaper.

The big news for 2023 is Jeep's twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 engine. It debuted for the 2022 model year, bringing a 510-horsepower punch to the big SUV while using a bit less gas compared to the standard-issue 6.4-liter V8. The I6 was a $2,000 option across the entire Grand Wagoneer range for 2022, but now it's standard in everything but the base trim. For those who still prefer the 471-hp V8, it's the only mill offered in the entry-level Grand Wagoneer but it's a no-cost option in higher-spec Obsidian trim levels.

Yes, we said trim levels, because there's a second Grand Wagoneer Obsidian spec for 2023. In addition to Series II, Series II Obsidian, and Series III, there's now a Series III Obsidian that slots at the very top. It's an appearance package that adds black accents to the exterior and interior, along with 22-inch polished wheels. At the lower end of the spectrum, eight-passenger seating with a second-row bench seat is standard for base and Series II trims, but the seven-passenger layout with second-row captain's chairs is an option.

With an engine that was formerly a $2,000 upgrade now standard, one would expect 2023 Grand Wagoneer pricing to rise accordingly but you'd be wrong. The base model remains the same at $90,640, but the Series II drops to $97,735. It's a decrease of $2,905 from the previous year, and the Series II Obsidian sees the same decrease with an MSRP of $103,230. Series III pricing is steady at $109,995, and the new Series III Obsidian is the most expensive Grand Wagoneer at $111,635. All prices include Jeep's not-insignificant $2,000 destination charge.

The 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer will reach dealerships in the second half of 2022.