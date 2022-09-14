Listen to this article

Jeep is launching a new hybrid Wrangler at the Detroit Auto Show. It’s called the 2023 Wrangler Willys 4xe, and it features a host of off-road goodies that customers have come to expect from the brand.

The new Wrangler will go on sale with LED headlights and fog lights as standard features. Other goodies will include a nine-speaker Alpine sound system, all-whether floor mats, and 17-inch black-painted alloy wheels. Other visual enhancements include a black grille and a Willys hood decal trimmed in the 4xe’s Electric Blue motif. The Sun and Screen Package will be an available option on the Willys 4xe, which adds the 8.4-inch touchscreen and the Sky One-Touch Power-Top.

Gallery: 2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe

15 Photos

The SUV doesn’t receive any powertrain updates, pairing the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with a hybrid setup with two electric motors for a combined output of 375 horsepower (280 kilowatts) and 470 pound-feet (637 Newton-meters) of torque. The engine pairs with the brand’s TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic gearbox. It also offers the same 21 miles of all-electric driving range as the rest of the Wrangler 4xe lineup and the 17-kilowatt-hour battery pack.

Jeep will give the SUV a factory suspension lift, raising the ground clearance to 10.1 inches, and it receives a limited-slip rear differential in addition to the regular Wrangler off-road upgrades. The Willys 4xe will feature heavy-duty Dana 44 axles, chunky mud-terrain tires, 30 inches of water fording, and 2.72:1 Selec-Trac full-time four-wheel drive.

Jeep’s North American boss and senior VP Jim Morrison called the 2023 Wrangler Willy 4xe, “the ultimate combination of capability and electrification, with a vintage twist.”

The 2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe goes on sale in the fourth quarter of this year. When it does reach showrooms, it’ll cost $55,590, which includes the $1,595 destination charge but excludes the available $7,500 tax credit. The SUV’s starting price makes it the cheapest hybrid Wrangler 4xe available, undercutting the 2023 Wrangler Saharah 4xe that starts at $56,360. It’s not that much cheaper, but it is cheaper nonetheless.