Europe’s compact crossover segment is hugely competitive as virtually all brands want a piece of the action now that customers are shifting away from sedans and hatchbacks. Peugeot arguably makes some of the most attractive crossovers in the business, and the 3008 is a prime example of an excellent design, especially if we’re talking about the second generation.

The 2017 European Car of the Year is entering the second phase of its lifecycle courtesy of a facelift aimed at keeping the 3008 fresh and competitive in a challenging market. The nip and tuck brings the compact crossover in line with recent models carrying the lion badge by adopting a similar headlight setup with the daytime running lights extending all the way down. We’ve seen this look on the recent 208 supermini and the gorgeous 508 fastback, while the smaller 2008 crossover features a similar design theme.

Another obvious change is the adoption of a significantly larger front grille with a frameless design and extending underneath the reshaped headlights. You’ll also notice the “3008” badge has been added above the corporate logo to mirror the company’s current offerings while harkening back to classic models such as the 204 and 504 from many decades ago.

As far as the cabin is concerned, the i-Cockpit has been updated with a larger 10-inch touchscreen replacing the 8-inch infotainment system of the pre-facelifted model. It’s complemented by a fully customizable 12.3-inch digital driver’s display lending the dashboard a high-tech look. Models equipped with an automatic transmission now come as standard with selectable Normal, Sport, and Eco driving modes. The hybrid 3008 allows drivers to pick between Electric, Hybrid, Sport, and 4WD modes.

There will be a lot of powertrains to choose from, kicking off with a turbocharged 1.2-liter gasoline engine with three cylinders. It produces 130 horsepower and can be had with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic. Upgrade to the four-cylinder 1.6-liter and you’ll get 180 hp channeled to the wheels exclusively through an eight-speed auto.

On the diesel side, the 2021 Peugeot 3008 facelift can be equipped with a four-cylinder 1.5-liter producing 130 hp in both manual and automatic flavors.

Two hybrid models are available, starting with a two-wheel-drive model combining a 180-horsepower combustion engine with a single 110-hp electric motor and an eight-speed automatic transmission. It offers a combined output of 225 hp and 360 Nm (266 lb-ft) for a 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) in 8.7 seconds and a top speed of 140 mph (225 km/h).

The range-topping variant rocks a 200-hp gasoline engine working together with a front-mounted 110-hp electric motor and a 112-hp rear-mounted electric motor. It’s the only all-wheel-drive 3008 available and has an eight-speed automatic transmission. Combined output stands at a respectable 300 hp and 520 Nm (384 lb-ft), helping the crossover complete the sprint in 5.9 seconds en route to 146 mph (235 km/h).

Both hybrid models utilize a lithium-ion battery pack with a capacity of 13.2 kWh providing enough juice for 35 miles (56 kilometers) of WLTP-certified range for the two-wheel-drive model and 37 miles (59 km) for the all-paw variant.

Peugeot will have the updated 3008 on sale in Europe towards the end of the year.