The BMW 8 Series combines luxury and performance into one expensive package. It’s a halo car for the brand at a time when crossovers and SUVs still reign supreme, and the hopped-up M performance version only adds to the driving experience. Out of the box, the M8 offers 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) – 617 hp (460kW) if you upgrade to the Competition model. That’s plenty for most people, but those seeking more can look to G-Power, the aftermarket tuning company, which now offers the G-Power G8M Bi-Turbo – an 820 hp (603 kW) supercar.

G-Power offers three tunes for the BMW M8, with the most potent offering upping both horsepower and torque – up to 738 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters). The added oomph from the M8’s twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 comes from both software and hardware upgrades. The turbochargers feature larger compressor wheels while the factory engine control unit receives new programming. Downpipes with or without sports catalytic converters are available, as is a titanium exhaust system with carbon tips.

There are two other tunes available, but they are less powerful. The entry-level upgrade increases the M8’s output to 720 hp (529 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. That’s achieved with a simple performance software upgrade. The other tune falls right in the middle, combining the software update and downpipes with the sports catalytic converters. This tune produces 770 hp (566 kW) and 686lb-ft (930 Nm) of torque. Visually, G-Power adds 21-inch Hurricane RR forged wheels with a black diamond-cut finish.

Gallery: G-Power G8M Bi-Turbo

10 Photos

The G-Power tunes offer a variety of performance levels, which is excellent for customers who may not want to go all-out with an extra 200 hp (149 kW). While BMW retailers may be struggling to move 8 Series models off their lots, it’s nice to know some aftermarket companies are catering to M8 owners who want to take BMW’s M brand to the next level.