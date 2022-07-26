Listen to this article

With the MC12, Maserati had memorable races in the FIA GT2 championship between 2004 and 2010. The Italian brand now proudly announces its return to closed-wheel competitions with the all-new MC20 GT2, which is the MC12’s successor on road and track. Arriving in these two computer renderings, the MC20 race car will make its Fanatec GT2 European Series Championship debut next year.

Based on the road-going production MC20, the GT2 car meets FIA regulations as a single-seater non-road-legal race car powered by a version of Maserati’s new 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine. Power output is yet to be announced but the manufacturer says a base version with 630 horsepower is currently under development.

The Maserati Nettuno is mated to a six-speed sequential racing gearbox with paddle shifters, sending power to the rear wheels. A racing clutch and a limited-slip self-locking mechanical differential help the car with traction, while a GT2-homologated racing body kit ensures maximum aerodynamic downforce as regulated by the FIA for the GT2 championship.

Meeting all of the motorsport governing body’s requirements, the MC20 GT2 comes equipped with a six-point racing safety belt, carbon fiber steering wheel, in-car camera, air conditioning, adjustable racing ABS, tire pressure monitor, and other features. Some of the available extras are optional and Maserati says further changes to the equipment are possible during the vehicle development.

This coming weekend, during the 2022 24 Hours of Spa, Maserati will hold “an experience dedicated to the glorious milestones in its sporting history” and will symbolically meet the MC12 and MC20 as its former and future GT2 race cars. As a reminder, the MC12 won the race in Belgium three times in 2005, 2006, and 2008.

“We are driven by our passion, both on the road and on the track,” Davide Grasso, Maserati CEO, comments. “We have a long history of world excellence in motorsport and we are extremely proud to race with the extraordinary MC20. Racing has always been Maserati's natural habitat and now, both in the Fanatec GT2 European Series Championship and in the Formula E Championship, this brand is making a new start from its roots to build the future”.

The full and official motorsport debut of the MC20 GT2 is planned for 2023.