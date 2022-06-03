Listen to this article

The 2022 Maserati Grecale is a game-changing vehicle for the Italian automaker, which has been playing catch up to its German rivals for years now. As Maserati’s first compact crossover, the Grecale is important for two reasons: It competes in the hottest luxury segment of the moment, and it’s the first vehicle to showcase the brand’s new-and-much-improved interior.

Just weeks after our first drive of the new Grecale, we went back to Maserati’s home country to drive the crossover, but this time with a film crew and the quaint hills of Umbria to play with. Joined by colleagues from Motor1.com France, Germany, and Italy, we completed our first-ever Global Review. A worldwide perspective on a new product from Maserati makes for a fun end result.

With 530 horsepower from the MC20–sourced 3.5-liter V6, the Grecale Trofeo packs a powerful punch. Paired with the near-ubiquitous ZF eight-speed automatic transmission, the V6 feels soulful and bursting with energy. Putting the car in Corsa mode unlocks its full potential, and adds some real drama with more aggressive gear shifts and a lively engine note. The steering feel changes substantially with each increase in drive mode, Corsa offering the most satisfying experience.

Aside from all-out performance, the Grecale Trofeo’s interior really is in a new league for a Maserati product. Other cars in the stable, like the Ghibli and Levante, rely too much on the Stellantis parts bin – and it shows. The Grecale does a much better job of hiding those family ties, and it feels much more premium as a result, despite having a lower starting price than those two. Front and center is the new “Scudo” or shield infotainment system, running Android software with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Maserati Grecale Trofeo will go on sale later this year with a starting price of around $90,000 in the US. This will be a real test for the brand to see whether or not it really can go toe-to-toe in the industry’s most desirable segment.