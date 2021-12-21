Maserati was clear that an MC20 convertible was on the way when the coupe debuted. However, we haven't seen the droptop variant until now. The Italian brand just released a gallery of images showing the camouflaged vehicle.

Maserati describes this MC20 as an "early prototype" for the convertible. It wears a special camouflage wrap that depicts clouds because drivers are supposed to enjoy the open sky from the droptop.

Gallery: Maserati MC20 Convertible Teased

8 Photos

Ahead of the A-pillar, the convertible is identical to the coupe. The roofline and rear deck are where the differences are. Maserati doesn't offer a good side or rear angle of the droptop to make a direct comparison. However, it appears that the top has domed sections, and the seams in the bodywork hint that the exposed engine cover is gone in favor of a place to stow the roof.

All indications point to the MC20 convertible using the same Nettuno 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 as the coupe. The high-tech mill has two spark plugs per cylinder and an F1-derived pre-chamber combustion system. The powerplant makes 621 horsepower (463 kilowatts) and 538 pound-feet (729 newton-meters). An eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox sends the power to the rear wheels.

In the coupe, this powertrain gets the MC20 to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 201 mph (323 kph). Because of the added weight from the convertible mechanism, droptops are generally a bit slower than their hardtop siblings.

According to Maserati's 2020 product plan, the MC20 convertible, which reportedly gets the Spider branding, goes on sale in 2022. The exact timing of the launch isn't yet available, but the automaker teasing it suggests an unveiling might not be too far away.

The plan also says the electric variant is coming in 2022. Although, Maserati is still keeping details about this model a secret.