Listen to this article

Audi has been previewing what it believes could be the future of cars – electric and automated. The company has revealed three concepts that outline its vision for future mobility, and a fourth will join the group early next year. It’s called the Activesphere, and the company is already teasing it.

The lone teaser image reveals quite a bit, showing off a high-riding, coupe-like car with a low-slung roof, chunky wheels, and small fender flares. Lightening the picture doesn’t reveal much more (below), though the black Singleframe grille element at the front is much more visible. It’s a clean, straightforward design with slick styling that looks like a sportier take on the Polestar 2.

This is Audi’s fourth Sphere concept, following the Skysphere, Grandsphere, and Urbansphere concepts that the company has revealed since August of last year. Audi is creating the concepts to preview a potential future where all-electric cars are also capable of automated driving, which gives designers even more freedom in styling a car’s interior. These concepts demonstrate what’s possible.

The first that Audi revealed was the Skysphere, a two-seat roadster that made its first public appearance at the 2023 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. The car is not only stylish, but it could also alter its wheelbase, shifting 10 inches between Sport and GT. The Gransphere followed, showing off a luxurious sedan that Audi called a “private jet for the road.”

The most recent concept, the Grandsphere, debuted earlier this year. It looks more like a van than a crossover, but Audi designed it to dominate urban environments where carrying people and cargo is vital to many. Sadly, it’ll be the only new concept Audi will release this year; however, all three are on display together for the first time at this year’s Monterey Car Week.

The Audi Activesphere won’t debut until the beginning of 2023. Audi says the concept “will offer maximum variability for an active lifestyle – both on and off-road.” It certainly looks the part of a rugged off-roader in the teaser image, and we can’t wait to see more of it.