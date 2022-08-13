Listen to this article

It hasn't been a while since Chevrolet introduced the new 2023 Colorado. It was only towards the end of last month when we saw the third-generation model of the midsize truck, along with its various off-road-focused trim, including the ZR2.

However, it looks like the Golden Bow Tie brand is already giving the 2023 Chevrolet Colorado a hardcore version in the form of an off-road race truck. Announced through its official Facebook page, the all-new 2023 Colorado ZR2 off-road race truck will make its debut at the Best in the Desert event this weekend.

There isn't any definite information about the Colorado ZR2 off-road race truck just yet, except for the accompanying image that reveals a lot about the sand-conquering specialized model. Primary of which is the continuance of Chevy's partnership with Chad Hall Racing, seen in the livery that the new race truck wears.

Details of the upgrades are yet to be revealed. However, the previous Colorado ZR2 off-road race truck should give us a hint of what's to come. The bulk of the racing parts before was focused on overhauling the Colorado's suspension setup. These parts were available for customers who would like to upgrade their midsize truck into an off-road monster.

The 2023 Chevrolet Colorado, including the ZR2 trim, will be available for purchase by March next year. Chevy already confirmed that over 200 accessories will be available for purchase, which should include a grille light bar, removable assist step off-road bumper lights, and an interior switch plate for the ZR2.

Of note, the Chad Hall Racing Colorado ZR2 has been competing since 2017 in the Best In The Desert series and is the only truck in its class to have finished every race entered. In 2021, it had already accumulated more than 22,500 miles of racing experience.