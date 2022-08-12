Listen to this article

The Acura (or Honda, depending on the market) NSX is a supercar icon of the 1990s. With 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts) and 210 pound-feet (285 Newton-meters), it's not too powerful by modern performance car standards. The one in this video solves that problem by strapping a supercharger to the 3.0-liter V6. The forced induction pushes the output to a claimed 395 hp (294 kW or 400 metric hp) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). Let's see what this machine can do on the Autobahn in this video.

At low speeds, this NSX sounds surprisingly docile. There's a little rumble from the exhaust but nothing that suggests that the output is up around 125 hp (93 kW). At 37 miles per hour (60 kilometers per hour), you can start to hear the whine from the supercharger. It becomes louder as the revs climb.

Gallery: First Generation Acura NSX

26 Photos

The driver seems to get a kick out of the way this NSX accelerates. He slows down several times, just so he can pin the throttle and do another run.

Unfortunately, we never get to see the NSX reach its maximum velocity. The driver reaches around 150 mph (241 kph) and then lets off. Judging from the way the car is accelerating, the supercharged vehicle can go quite a bit faster.

The end of the video comes suddenly. The driver pans the camera to show the fuel gauge displaying a nearly empty tank.

The NSX is currently preparing for its second retirement from the market. The 350 units of the Type S are the final examples of the second-generation model. Acura makes sure the supercar goes out with a bang by increasing the output to 600 hp (447 kW) and 492 pound-feet (667 Nm) of torque. The nine-speed dual-clutch gearbox upshifts 50 percent quicker and can skip gears when downshifting.

The Type S is available with a Lightweight Package that includes carbon-ceramic brakes, a carbon-fiber engine cover, and carbon interior trim. With these pieces, the car weighs 57.8 pounds (26.2 kilograms) less.

In 2021, Acura exec Jon Ikeda said there was going to be a third-generation NSX. He heavily hinted that it was going to be an EV but didn't offer any specifics. Since then, we haven't heard anything else about the new model.

The NSX Type S is one the best vehicles Motor1.com's editors have driven this year. Check out this episode of the Rambling About Cars podcast to find out about some other favorites.