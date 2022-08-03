Listen to this article

In the wonderful world of Kei cars, the Mitsubishi Minicab is an adorable little truck with a tiny engine and lots of heart. It's obvious this particular Mitsubishi has a very different mission in life, and while it might retain a bit of that adorable persona, it's morphed into a V8-powered monster with a wild four-wheel-steering system. And this is just the beginning.

This modded Minicab is called Stomper, for reasons that should be obvious. The small wheels and smaller engine are long gone, replaced here by 33-inch off-road tires and an LS V8 of unknown size. The video doesn't offer complete details on the engine, but considering the biggest stock Minicab motor is a 660 cc four-cylinder, any LS V8 is a major upgrade. And oh yeah, there are a couple of turbos bolted on to make sure the driving experience is absolutely terrifying.

Actually, the sheer power may not be the scariest part of this rig. It features a prototype four-wheel steering system that allows the rear axle to turn pretty much any way you want, and in varying degrees compared to the front wheels. As such, it can be configured to offer just a bit of angle on turns, or it can mirror the front for absolutely insane donuts. It can also go the opposite direction for crab walking, and it's all easily controlled by the driver.

Given all the upgrades, it's safe to assume there's more happening here than just an engine swap with some trick steering. In fact, the only item of the original Mitsubishi that remains is the driver's door. Other Minicab parts were needed to restore the cab, and it rides on a custom frame taken from the front half of two Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks. Yes, that means the rear axle is really a front axle, hence its ability to turn like a boss. That also means it's four-wheel drive, but a trick transfer case allows just the rear or just the front to be driven.

Ae mentioned this was just the beginning for this crazy truck. It was finished just before LS in mid-July and as such, it never had a good shakedown. There are updates planned for the suspension, more engine tuning, and more finish work, but the wild core of this crazy minitruck should stay the same.