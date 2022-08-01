Listen to this article

Ferrari launched the modified Portofino M in 2021, giving the convertible a thorough upgrade. That included increasing the car's output to 612 horsepower (456 kilowatts) and giving it a light restyling. However, the minds at Novitec have a new selection of visual and performance upgrades for the Italian convertible.

The Portofino M packs Ferrari's twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 engine. Nonovitecvitec offers three different performance kits for the model, with the top upgrade bumping output to 704 horsepower (518 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (882 Newton-meters) of torque. That's an increase of 84 hp (62 kW) and 90 lb-ft (122 Nm). Novitec achieves the power boost with its plug-and-play N-Tronic module that changes the mapping for the injection, the boost pressure, and the ignition control.

The increase in power helps push the Portofino to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.15 seconds, hitting 124 mph (200 kph) in 9.4. Novitec's tune raises the Ferrari's top speed to 201 mph (325 kph).

Novitec’s exterior upgrades include new carbon trim for the front air intakes and the hood air outlets. It also uses carbon for the mirror covers and the car's front fender vents. Novitec rocker panels optimize airflow and lower the car's stance, aided by the tuner's sport springs that lower the vehicle by about 1.38 inches (35 millimeters).

Staggered 21- and 22-inch forged wheels, designed with Vossen, enhance the car's refreshed styling. Novitec offers the wheels in two designs with various colors and finishes available. The car in the photos wears Novitec's NF10 wheels wrapped in 255/30 ZR 21 and 315/25 ZR 22 rubber. Completing the car's visual upgrade is a rear lip carbon spoiler.

Novitec doesn't provide specific details about upgrading the interior, but the tuner offers a wide selection of leather and Alcantara, fulfilling "even the most unusual wishes."

Novitec's upgrades lightly enhance the styling while giving the Portofino M's powertrain a worthy upgrade. The Ferrari might not get a massive performance increase, but Novitec wanted to ensure it didn't impair the engine's longevity.