Lamborghini made a race car for the road in 2020 when it launched the Huracan STO. The track-focused, road-legal supercar received extensive modifications that made it lighter and more aerodynamic. Novitec is tweaking that design with a new body kit and other upgrades for the radical-looking supercar.

Novitec uses an extensive amount of carbon-fiber composite, accounting for 75 percent of the car’s bodywork. The tuner uses the material to lighten the vehicle and alter its appearance, adding new rocker panels, larger air intakes for brake cooling, naked-carbon mirror covers, and enlarged engine intakes.

The tuned Lamborghini sits on staggered 20- and 21-inch center-lock, six-spoke wheels Novitec designed with Vossen. They’re available in 72 color variants with either a brushed or polished finish.

The new wheels sit attached to a revised suspension. One gives owners 14 selectable settings for the suspension, while the other can lower the STO’s ride height by up to 1.2 inches (30 millimeters).

Novitec also offers a high-performance exhaust system available with and without actively controlled butterfly valves. Novitec also offers the exhaust system in different variants; however, every Novitec exhaust is made from stainless steel or Inconel, and every Novitec exhaust system features 999 fine gold plating. The tailpipes measure 4.4 inches (111 millimeters) in diameter, and customers can finish them in either matte or gloss carbon. Novitec will even offer gold plating for thee exhaust tips.

Novitec doesn’t detail the interior, but the tuner says that it offers a wide range of leather and Alcantara options in various colors. Novitec will fulfill most customer requirements in the cockpit.

One thing not getting upgrades is the Huracan’s powertrain. The naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine continues to make the same 630 horsepower (470 kilowatts) and 565 pound-feet (417 Newton-meters) of torque. That’s still quite a bit for the supercar.

The tuner’s package for the Lamborghini is just one of several it offers, as Novitec makes kits for a variety of makes and models. The new Huracan STO package joins Novitec’s packs for other cars from Ferrari, McLaren, Rolls-Royce, and others.