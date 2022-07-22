Listen to this article

Perhaps to an untrained eye, the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat doesn't look any different than a standard V6 model. And you know what? Maybe it is a tad subtle in the grand scheme of things, given the flood of power hiding under the hood. This particular Charger suffers no such anonymity. Even to those who know nothing about cars, this hellkitty looks like Frankenstein on wheels.

This is a 2016 Charger SRT Hellcat fresh from the garage of S. Bader Karosserie und Lack, a German-based tuning company. Its owner, Sebastian Bader, has a penchant for sprucing up American muscle to terrorize German streets and this Bader-tweaked Charger does exactly that.

There's absolutely no missing the big widebody kit that reaches well beyond the wheel arches, covering a portion of the front doors and half the rear. The kit also adds side sills, a front splitter, extensions for the rear fascia, and a surprisingly modest ducktail spoiler on the trunk. Up front, a Redeye-spec hood replaces the stock one.

To make the most of the added space, Bader installs 21-inch five-spoke wheels wrapped with 295/35-series tires in front, and absurd 355/25-series meats at the rear. For the record, that's larger than the steamrollers on the first-gen Lamborghini Countach and a dead match for the Bugatti Chiron. Even then, longer axles and 25-mm wheel spacers are needed to properly fill the fenders. The suspension gains adjustable coilovers for a healthy drop, and other underbody components are upgraded to line up the Charger's wider stance.

With 707 horsepower (527 kilowatts) already powering a stock 2016 Charger Hellcat, there isn't much need for upgrades but that doesn't stop Bader. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 gains a cold air intake, a larger throttle, and an upgraded exhaust to make sure everyone hears the monster coming. A new horsepower rating isn't mentioned, but it's safe to say this car is wicked fast.

The Charger widebody kit is listed on Bader's website for 3,990 euros, which currently translates to just over $4,000.