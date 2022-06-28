Listen to this article

We are big fans of the ute conversions from the crew at Smyth Performance. We've featured some of the cars here, notably the too-cute VW Beetle trucks. The company also builds conversion kits for a range of other vehicles, including the sixth-generation Dodge Charger that arrived in 2006. Now, the ute love is extended to the current Charger, and frankly, we're just counting the days before a Charger SRT Hellcat ute is unleashed on the world.

The company has officially announced the pickup bed conversion for the seventh-generation Charger, available for order right now. Along with the announcement comes three renderings showing how the final product will look, created for Smyth Performance courtesy of Oscar Vargas (WB.Artist20) on Instagram.

Gallery: Smyth Performance Dodge Charger Widebody Ute

3 Photos

If it looks similar to the conversion available for older Chargers, you're not wrong. Smyth Performance says the new kit uses 90 percent of the parts from the current offering. The visual changes include styling tweaks on the sides to blend with the newer Charger body, along with a new one-piece rear surround and an updated roll pan. The company also spent considerable time incorporating the shape without changing the fuel filler location.

This time around, there's also an optional widebody kit for adding a supremely muscular look to the car truck. It allows the Charger ute to run up to a 315-wide tire at the back, more than enough to accommodate Charger Widebody conversions or simply make a widebody rig from a standard model.

Technically speaking, the first run of 25 special edition conversion kits went on sale a few weeks ago. Pricing isn't posted just yet; the kit for the 2006-2010 Charger starts at $3,590 for the materials. Installation can certainly vary depending on the shop that does the work, but the Smyth Kits make it a fairly straightforward operation. We do know the widebody touch adds $1,000 to the price, but if you're building a Charger SRT Hellcat ute, it seems a drop in the bucket for the more aggressive look.

Deliveries of the first kits will begin in August.