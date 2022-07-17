Listen to this article

A camouflaged 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe was caught testing in the alps as it prepares for its production debut. The second-generation Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe has big shoes to fill after the success of the first-generation Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe that put this new sportscar on the map. With a new platform and improved powertrains, it's exciting to see what this 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe has hidden under its camouflaged exterior.

We expect to see the production-ready 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe in the flesh very soon as Mercedes-AMG finalizes its latest sportscar. We expect to see the production 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe in the winter of 2022. The new 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe will offer customers a sportscar with a fixed roof to complement the open-air SL Roadster that is built for comfort rather than performance.

The new 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe captured in this spy video sounds like it is powered by Mercedes-AMG’s familiar twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine. We also expect a possible inline-4 powered Mercedes-AMG GT43 and a top-tier hybrid model that will follow the GT 63 S E Performance 4-door coupe. In the GT 63 S E Performance 4 this hybrid setup is good for 831 horsepower (620 kilowatts) and 1,400 Newton-meters (1,033 pound-feet) of torque.

The first-generation Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe was powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine that produced more power with every generation as Mercedes-AMG developed their first bespoke sports car.

The final Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe Black Series ended production with a flat-plane crank 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that produced 720 horsepower (537 Kilowatts) and 590 lb-ft (800 Newton Meters) of torque. In addition to this powerful engine, the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe Black Series featured a host of unique fixed and active aero features that allowed it to set a production car lap record on the Nürburgring with a time of six minutes and 43 seconds.

The new Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe has big shoes to fill, but based on recent spy videos, it looks like we won’t be disappointed. The retention of the V8 alongside a possible hybrid will only improve the performance of this exciting sportscar.