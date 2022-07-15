Listen to this article

Well, that was quick. Mere hours after introducing the new Crown, Toyota is presenting several ways to customize its sedan/SUV mashup with parts from Gazoo Racing and Modellista. Both in-house tuners have created their own 21-inch alloy wheels with a two-tone design, but it's GR who has the more significant tweaks. Chief of which is the front/rear spoiler set (also available separately) lending the vehicle a sportier and more muscular appearance.

Gazoo Racing will also happily fit beefier side skirts along with a black trunk lid spoiler that serves a functional role as well instead of just looking pretty. In addition, the 2023 Crown by GR can be fitted with upgraded Yamaha-branded dampers at the front to lower NVH levels. One interesting mod is known as the steel GR Door Stabilizer to fill the hole in the door latch, which pays dividends in rigidity by reducing the twisting of the body.

Toyota Crown With GR and Modellista parts

22 Photos

As far as Modellista is concerned, it keeps things simple with a garnish for the front grille, another one for the mirrors, and one more for the doors. Miscellaneous items include door handle protectors, a sunshade, tinted rear windows, and license plate security bolts featuring the company’s branding. Inside, there's a denim bag that can double as a cushion.

These goodies will be initially available in Japan where the 2023 Crown is scheduled to go on sale this fall. Three additional Crown-badged models are going to be introduced in the next 18 months, including a sedan, a smaller crossover, and a high-riding wagon. Toyota intends to sell the sixteenth-generation Crown in 40 countries and regions around the world in a bid to move a combined 200,000 vehicles per year.

It's too soon to say whether there's going to be a fully fledged GR Crown further down the line. For what it's worth, Toyota has previously pledged to launch high-performance versions of everything it sells. Well, at least that's what Toyota UK said on Twitter back in February 2019.