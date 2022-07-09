Listen to this article

What could go wrong with a slow drive on a sunny day within a calm neighborhood? Apparently, you could be one of these drivers who went on a low-speed collision course in California.

According to a post on the aptly named Reddit thread Idiots In Cars, the accident happened in Glendale. The video, which you can watch in the embedded post below or through the source link at the bottom of this story, showed a Ford Explorer hit a Chevy Corvette C4 and literally drove over the classic coupe. Talk about an SUV exploring a terrain it has never seen before (pun intended).

As it turned out, this was an alleged case of distracted driving, which has caused countless crashes since the emergence of handheld devices. You could clearly see the Explorer's driver was on the phone and cut the corner, missing the blue C4 Corvette from their view.

Meanwhile, it's important to note that the video has been slowed down by the video's uploader. Some of the thread's commenters pointed out that the sun was shining directly on the face of the Explorer's driver, while others said that the thick A-pillar and huge side mirrors – both could have hidden the Corvette from the driver's view. Others commented that the Corvette driver was also partly to blame since the car didn't slow down adequately as it approached the intersection.

Whichever the case may be, the accident could have been avoided if the SUV driver's full attention had been on operating the vehicle. Even in low-speed collisions, a crash could still entail a lot of damages – in this case, because the driver wasn't looking at the road.

We don't have any information about the extent of damages incurred upon the Corvette. But by the looks of it, it's likely that the front bumper, lights, hood, all left side panels, left door and window, and targa top – all need repairs or even replacements.

What do you think? Who's at fault in this unfortunate incident?