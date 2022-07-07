Listen to this article

There’s a new Honda Accord on the way, and we got our first glimpse of it late last month. Honda covered it in a camouflage wrap, but unofficial renderings from Kolesa.ru attempt to preview the new design.

The spy shots don’t provide a lot of detail, but it looks like the new Accord will be the same size as the outgoing model. However, Honda will drastically redesign it, and the renderings show a sedan with styling cues taken from the new Civic. The new Accord will receive slim headlights, a sizable grille, and a sleek lower bumper. The spy shots showed the car with camouflage on the grille, but these renderings ignore it.

Gallery: 2024 Honda Accord Renderings

2 Photos

At the rear, the Honda retains a swooping roofline, something the camouflage can’t hide. However, we expect the Accord’s rear end to follow the front with a more mature design, adopting the Civic’s taillight styling. The renderings show the Accord with a light bar connecting the taillights, which is a possible styling feature. The spy shots show the trunk with something between the lighting elements.

There is the possibility that Honda will keep the current platform for the next-generation model, which would likely mean the current selection of engines carrying over to the new sedan. Honda offers the current Accord with either a 192-horsepower (143-kilowatt) 1.5-liter four-cylinder or a 252-hp (187-kW) four-cylinder. Honda also offers the Accord Hybrid, which delivers 212 hp (158 kW), and the automaker could make some tweaks for the new model.

The spy shots only captured the car’s exterior, so we have not seen the Accord’s interior. However, we expect Honda to make some significant changes. It could follow the Civic and receive a cleaner design with updated infotainment tech.

Honda hasn’t announced when it will reveal the new Accord, but the company did say that the next-generation Accord Hybrid would debut in 2023 after the CR-V Hybrid. The electrified crossover debuts later this year for the 2023 model year, likely setting up the Accord to arrive sometime next year for 2024.