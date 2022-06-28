Listen to this article

The 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport made its official debut in May this year, bringing an available plug-in hybrid powertrain and a BMW-sourced twin-turbo V8. Prices in the United States start at $84,350 for the 3.0-liter mild-hybrid turbo and go all the way up to $122,850 for the P530 First Edition with a V8 producing 523 horsepower (390 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque. An even more powerful version is currently under development and it will wear the SVR moniker when it debuts before the end of the year.

We’ve seen Land Rover testing the Range Rover Sport SVR on public roads and the Nurburgring and we know the development work is now in the advanced stages. This is probably the best moment to share unofficial renderings previewing the design of the performance SUV and the digital drawings you see attached in the gallery below come courtesy of our friends and colleagues at Kolesa.ru. While this is purely an artist's imagination based on the spy photos we have, we believe these renderings draw a very accurate picture of the new RRS SVR.

Gallery: 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR renderings

2 Photos

From what we know so far, the new Range Rover Sport SVR will switch to Land Rover’s MLA-Flex platform, just like the regular Range Rover Sport, and will receive a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine from the BMW X5 M. The mill produces 615 hp (452 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque in Competition guise, and we expect its competitor from the UK to make around that much. All-wheel drive and a fast-shifting automatic transmission could be considered a given in a vehicle of this segment. A 0 to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) sprint in about 4.0 seconds could be expected, as well as a top speed of around 180 mph (290 kph).

Not much else is known at the moment, though it is probably a safe bet that Land Rover will spice up the cabin with sportier seats, physical and digital SVR branding throughout, and exclusive upholstery options. Given the current Range Rover Sport’s starting price of more than $120,000, we expect the SVR model to be available for at least $140,000 considering the performance and visual upgrades.