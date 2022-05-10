Listen to this article

The Land Rover Range Rover Sport is entering its third generation for the 2023 model year. Land Rover gives the Sport new styling inside and out, but many of the Sport’s features first appeared with the fifth-generation 2022 Range Rover.

Fresh Design, Familiar Underpinnings

The Range Rover Sport takes inspiration from the regular Range Rover for its design, featuring flush door handles and smooth styling, but that’s where the similarities stop. Land Rover dresses up the Sport with unique front and rear fascias. The Sport’s daytime running lights are the slimmest Land Rover has ever fitted to one of its vehicles, and the SUV delivers a 0.29 drag coefficient.

Underpinning the Sport is Land Rover’s MLA-Flex platform, which you’ll find underneath the 2022 Range Rover. That means the Sport offers many of the same chassis features, like the 7.3-degree all-wheel steering. Land Rover’s Dynamic Air Suspension is standard across the Sport range.

Powertrains

Land Rover offers the new Sport with a pair of mild-hybrid turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engines. It makes 355 horsepower (264 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque in the P360 SE, but that increases to 395 hp (294 kW) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) in the P400 SE Dynamic.

Model Powertrain Horsepower Torque Price (After $1,350 Destination Charge) P360 SE Mild-Hybrid Turbo 3.0L I6 355 HP (264 KW) 369 LB-FT (500 NM) $84,350 P400 SE Dynamic Mild-Hybrid Turbo 3.0L I6 395 HP (294 KW) 406 LB-FT (550 NM) $91,350 P440e Autobiography Plug-In Hybrid Turbo 3.0L I6 434 HP (323 KW) 619 LB-FT (839 NM) $105,550 P530 First Edition Twin-Turbo 4.4L V8 523 HP (390 KW) 553 LB-FT (750 NM) $122,850

Sitting above those in the lineup is the P440e Autobiography, the plug-in hybrid with the turbo 3.0-liter. This model delivers 434 hp (323 kW) and 619 lb-ft (839 Nm) of torque. Land Rover says the PHEV will offer an estimated 48 miles of all-electric range thanks to its 105-kilowatt electric motor and 31.8-kilowatt-hour battery. The plug-in can hit 60 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 5.5 seconds.

Those wanting the most oomph will have to pick the P530 First Edition. It packs a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 making 523 hp (390 KW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. The top-tier SUV hits 60 in 4.3 seconds with Dynamic Launch engaged.

Each engine pairs with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive. A pure-electric variant arrives in 2024 alongside an all-electric Range Rover.

Tech-Packed Cabin

Stepping inside the 2023 Range Rover Sport should feel familiar. The new Sport adopts the interior layout from the 2022 Range Rover, but there are some distinct differences between the two. The Sport’s infotainment screen, a high-resolution floating curved display, sits at an angle, just above a repositioned IP stack and center console. The 13.1-inch screen hosts Land Rover’s Pivi Pro infotainment software.

Sitting in front of the driver is a 13.7-inch Interactive Driver Display. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, both wireless, are standard, and there’s even 15-watt wireless charging. Land Rover’s Electrical Vehicle Architecture 2.0 allows the company to update 63 electronic modules via over-the-air updates. Sound comes from Meridian, with the top-of-the-line Meridian Signature Sound System boasting 29 speakers.

First Edition

The First Edition is a special configuration Land Rover will only offer during the model’s first year of production. It arrives with the Stormer Handling Package that includes Land Rover’s Dynamic Response Pro, all-wheel steering, and the electronic active differential.

Land Rover will produce the 2023 Range Rover Sport at its Solihull Manufacturing Facility in the UK. The Sport is available to order now. The company hasn’t announced its on-sale date.