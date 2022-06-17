Listen to this article

While many Lamborghini owners love their cars, these folks probably don't want to be stuck inside the supercar. The Italian automaker is recalling 21 examples of the Huracan Evo and STO in the United States to prevent such a thing from happening. The affected models have production dates from May 2 through May 9, 2022.

The issue affects the left door handle. The safety clip for the cable that unlatches the door may not be in the correct position on these vehicles. If the cable then becomes loose over time, it might not be possible to open the door from the outside.

According to the documentation posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration: "This failure could lead to the inability to operate the handle from outside of the vehicle with a safety risk in case of emergency. The door can be opened from inside at any time."

The organization notes that in an emergency, like where the occupant is somehow incapacitated, not being to open the door from the outside could be a safety issue.

During end-of-line quality checks, A Lamborghini worker discovered a door latch where the safety clip on the Bowden cable was not assembled correctly. The automaker launched an internal investigation to discover the scope of the problem and the root cause.

Lamborghini found that human error during assembly was the reason for this defect. The company then began checking Huracans for the problem. A few models had already been shipped out, though.

On June 10, 2022, Lamborghini determined a recall was necessary. The company is not aware of warranty or customer claims from this issue.

To fix the problem, Lamborghini dealers will check the safety clip position in the door and correct it if necessary. The company will notify affected owners between July 1 and July 8, 2022.

The Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Omologata (STO) is basically a road-legal version of Squadra Corse’s race cars. It weighs 95 pounds (43 kilograms) less than the Performante model, which the STO replaces. Power comes from a 5.2-liter V10 making 630 horsepower (470 kilowatts) and 417 pound-feet (565 Newton-meters) driving the rear wheels. In the United States, the model retails for $327,838.