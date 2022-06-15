Listen to this article

Ford is recalling 2,925,968 vehicles in the United States over a bushing attaching the shift cable to the transmission that can fail and prevent the shifter from moving into the intended gear position. The automaker is aware of 6 incidents alleging property damage, 4 cases of alleged injuries, and 1,630 warranty reports about this issue.

The campaign affects the following models:

2013-2019 Ford Escape with the 1.5-liter, 1.6-liter, 2.0-liter, or 2.5-liter engines and 6F35 transmission. Production dates from October 5, 2011, to August 2, 2019 - 1,726,763 vehicles

2013-2018 Ford C-Max with the 2.0-liter engine and ECVT transmission. Production dates from January 19, 2012, to April 26, 2018 - 143,220 vehicles

2013-2016 Ford Fusion with the 1.5-liter, 1.6-liter, or 2.0-liter engines and the 6F35 or ECVT transmissions. Production dates from February 3, 2012, to April 4, 2016 - 439,483 vehicles

2013-2021 Ford Transit Connect with the 1.6-liter or 2.0-liter engines and 6F35 or 8F35 transmissions. Production dates from June 13, 2013, to July 30, 2021 - 107,102 vehicles

2015-2018 Ford Edge with the 2.0-liter, 2.7-liter, or 3.5-liter engines and 6F35 or 6F55 transmissions. Production dates from June 25, 2014, to September 4, 2018 - 509,400 vehicles

Damage to this bushing could cause a situation where the driver thinks the transmission is in Park because the gearshift is in that position but the gearbox isn't actually in that gear. This could cause the vehicle to roll away.

Ford is not yet certain of the root cause resulting in the damage to this bushing. Its investigation shows that heat and humidity might be contributing to the breakdown of the material.

To fix this problem, Ford dealers will replace the bushing with a part that's a different material with a heat stabilizer. The vehicles will also receive a protective cap over the shift cable bushing. The automaker will begin contacting owners of affected vehicles by mail starting June 27.