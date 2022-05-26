Listen to this article

Hyundai Motors America has announced a massive recall campaign involving two of its sedans. The culprit? Seat belt parts that could harm passengers during a crash instead of saving them.

According to NHTSA Recall No. 22V-354, a total number of 239,000 units of Hyundai sedans are part of the recall, with only one percent of that affected.

Among these units, 61,000 are Hyundai Accent units built from April 22, 2019 to May 22, 2022 by Kia Motor Mexico for sale in the US. Some of them were part of a previous recall.

Meanwhile, around 166,000 of the total units are Hyundai Elantra sedans, made in between September 12, 2020 and May 22, 2022 by Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. On the other hand, around 12,000 of the total units are Hyundai Elantra Hybrids manufactured from December 15, 2020 to May 9, 2022.

The main problem is the seat belt pretensioners that may deploy abnormally during a crash. Metal fragments may enter the cabin when this happens, which could potentially harm the occupants.

Some of the Elantra and Accent units are part of a previous recall. Despite the small percentage of units affected, the recall population was determined by the manufacturing records of vehicles equipped with the subject seat belt pretensioners.

The root cause of the issue is yet to be determined. Hyundai said it is actively investigating the problem.

Hyundai dealers and owners will be notified about the issue on or before July 15, 2022. The remedy at this point is to have the seat belt pretensioner’s micro gas generator and delivery pipe secured with a cap to prevent potential abnormal deployment. This will, of course, be offered without any cost and subject to reimbursement for out-of-pocket expenses.