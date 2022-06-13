Listen to this article

The Bentley Flying Spur S is the latest entry in the luxury brand's range of sporty trim packs. This sedan will debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed that will run from Thursday, June 23, to Sunday, June 26.

The Flying Spur S features black trim for the grille, lower fascia, side inlets, mirror caps, window surrounds, rear bumper accents, and exhaust outlets. The headlights and taillights have tinted lenses. An S badge decorates the front fenders.

Gallery: Bentley Flying Spur S

13 Photos

Buyers have several wheel options. There's a 22-inch design with five Y-shaped spokes and the choice of a gloss black or Pale Brodgar Satin finish. Alternatively, a 21-inch option has a tri-spoke design in a mix of gloss black and bright machined metal. Regardless of the choice, there are red brake calipers.

Inside, there are seats with a fluted design or an optional quilted finish. Buyers can choose from a variety of two-tone leather color schemes. The S emblem appears in embroidery on each headrest. The instrument panel design has the same chronometer-inspired finish as the Continental GT Speed. Illuminated treadplates also have the S badge.

The Flying Spur S is available with two engines. There's a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 making 543 horsepower (405 kilowatts) and 568 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters) of torque. This gets the sedan to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 4.0 seconds and a top speed of 198 mph (319 kph). It comes with a sport exhaust.

The powertrain includes the Bentley Dynamic Ride system that applies up to 959 lb-ft (1,300 Nm) to counteract body roll. It also has four-wheel steering that turns the rear wheels up to 4.2 degrees to improve the sedan's handling.

The other engine choice is a hybrid-assisted 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 making 536 hp (400 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm). The powerplant gets the sedan to 62 mph in 4.1 seconds. Also, it can cover 26 miles (41 kilometers) using solely electric power.

In addition to the Flying Spur S, the Bentley Continental GT S and GT Convertible S will be on display at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. All three models will also take part in the event's hillclimb.