Bentley is relentless in its quest to give buyers even more customization options and this new S version for the GT and GTC is a relevant example of how Crewe aims to please. The posh grand tourer starts off as the V8 model before getting a sports exhaust with quad tips in black to amplify the twin-turbo 4.0-liter unit's soundtrack. The rest of the mods are purely visual, including the dark tint for the headlights and taillights.

Only the winged badge and lettering remain in bright chrome, with everything else made black. While the Continental Azure focuses on the luxury side of the GT, the new S serves as a sportier offering. That said, the eight-cylinder engine soldiers on 542 horsepower and 770 Newton-meters (568 pound-feet) of torque. It enables the cars to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in four seconds flat.

2023 Bentley Continental GT S and GTC S

Discreet changes on the outside include the glossy black radiator grille and "S" badges on the front fenders, while the 22-inch wheels with a five Y-shaped spoke design are new to the Continental GT range. The new shoes are finished as standard in glossy black but can be optionally specified with a Pale Brodgar Sating appearance. Alternatively, a smaller 21-inch set comes with a tri-spoke design. For a contrasting effect, Bentley paints the brake calipers in red.

To spruce up the interior, the British ultra-luxury brand gave the GT S and GTC S a two-tone finish you won't find on another Continental. Gone is the "Bentley Motors Ltd" plaque on the treadplates as it's been replaced by a simple "S." The same letter has also been embroidered onto the headrests at both the front and rear, while the black leather is contrasted by red accents throughout the cabin.

As a final touch, the driver's display borrows the performance-oriented graphics from the Continental GT Speed. There’s no word about pricing, but logic tells us the S version slots between the "base" model and the W12-powered flagship.

Bentley is not done with the product's expansion considering spy shots have shown a plug-in hybrid derivative is on the way.