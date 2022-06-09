Listen to this article

The Dodge Hornet nameplate debuted at the 2006 Geneva Motor Show as a boxy concept for a crossover. A production version never arrived...until now. These spy shots catch one in light camouflage under development on the road in Detroit.

The Hornet that's entering production looks nothing like the original concept. Instead, there are some similarities to the Alfa Romeo Tonale, which makes sense because both vehicles ride on the same platform.

Gallery: Dodge Hornet Spy Shots

19 Photos

In front, the Hornet has a fascia with inlets in the corners and an opening in the center with a trapezoidal shape. There's a skinny grille in the middle of the vehicle's face and a somewhat larger opening above it. The headlights are narrow and have pointy edges.

Gallery: 2006 Dodge Hornet Concept

21 Photos

Along the sides, the Hornet features cladding surrounding the wheel wells and lower edge of the body. There's an arching roofline and angled window on the rear hatchback that keep the crossover from looking too boxy. The lower part of the window on the rear door has an upward sweep. The wheels on this vehicle appear to be the same ones that the Tonale wears.

The tail has a spoiler on the roof, and a surround for it outlines the sides of the window. On each side, there are three, rectangular taillights.

The powertrains for the Hornet are reportedly the same as what the Tonale offers. In the United States, that would give the Dodge a 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with an electric motor powering the rear axle for a total system output of 272 hp (203 kW). A 15.5-kilowatt-hour battery pack would offer over 30 miles of range.

If it follows the Tonale's full engine lineup, then the US would also get a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 256 hp (191 kW) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. In Europe, the Alfa has two 1.5-liter mild-hybrid powertrains and a diesel option.

Another connection between the Hornet and the Tonale will be their production location. Both will come from the Pomigliano d’Arco Assembly Plant in Italy. Dodge brand boss Tim Kuniskis already confirmed the small crossover was coming in 2022.