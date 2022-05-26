Listen to this article

Dodge is adding the Durango R/T to its portfolio of vehicles offered with Hemi Orange. The new 2022 Durango R/T Hemi Orange joins the Challenger and Charger – the first two Dodge vehicles offered with this appearance package last year.

As a three-row SUV powered by a 5.7-liter Hemi V8 engine, the orange color reflects the original color of the Hemi engine. The Hemi Orange celebrates Dodge's muscle car tradition.

Differentiating the 2022 Durango R/T Hemi Orange from the rest of the range are the orange and Gunmetal hood stripes, complementing the Midnight Grey and orange exterior badging. The tail lamps receive a Satin Black finish, while the set of 20-inch wheels is painted Black Noise.

The Hemi Orange is available on all Durango R/T exterior colors: Destroyer Grey, Diamond Black, Octane Red, and White Knuckle.

Inside, the Hemi Orange pack adds orange stitching to all three rows, including the SRT seats up front and the captain's chairs on the second row. The orange stitching is likewise present on the instrument panel, door uppers and armrest, console lid, shifter boot, and leather flat-bottom steering wheel.

Those who will opt for the Durango R/T Hemi Orange have the option to choose between two packages. The Hemi Orange Plus Package adds a power sunroof, 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, advanced safety features, and much more.

The Hemi Orange Tow N Go Package, available only for all-wheel-drive vehicles, adds advanced towing features, 20-inch Lights Out wheels, orange Brembo brake calipers, Bilstein high-performance suspension, and additional features and content.

The Hemi Orange appearance is priced at $1,995, while the optional Hemi Orange Plus and Hemi Orange Tow N Go packages are available for $4,500 and $5,095, respectively.