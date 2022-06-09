Listen to this article

Mercedes’ electrification efforts are in full swing today, but the company has been moving toward EVs for years. In 2019, the automaker introduced the EQV, a battery-electric van with over 200 miles (321 kilometers) of range. That configuration has given Tonke a new platform to build an all-electric camper van, and it’s pretty neat.

Tonke offers the Mercedes EQV in two configurations: Touring and Adventure. Those wanting a more traditional camper van experience should opt for the Touring van, which is Tonke’s flagship model. The Touring’s draw is its two-seat rear bench that folds into a double bed and the kitchen with all the basics.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz EQV Camper Van By Tonke

21 Photos

It has a two-burner induction stovetop, a sink, and a 36-liter fridge. The kitchen is movable and can slide out for outdoor cooking. Those looking for the dinette table will find it integrated into the kitchen, which works with the swivel front seats. Additional sleeping space is available with the optional roof-mounted pop-up tent, and Tonke adds an additional 100-amp-hour battery to avoid powering the camper off the 90-kW vehicle battery.

Things are a bit different in the Adventure, where a three-seat bench transforms into a large bed, larger than the one offered in the Touring and a smidge smaller than a residential queen-size bed. The Adventure isn’t as hardcore as the Touring, either, because it lacks a kitchen. However, Tonke does offer a slide-out tailgate kitchen option. Unlike the Touring, this kitchen features a gas-powered dual-burner stove. It does come with a sink and a fridge.

The Adventure is also available with a fold-out interior table and an extra pair of seats that’d allow the camper to carry up to seven passengers. It’s a bit less focused on providing the whole camper van experience.

Camper vans, RVs, and motorhomes have exploded in popularity over the last few years, and electrification will transform those vehicles just like the tech is changing passenger cars. This is the second camper van based on the EQV, and we can imagine there will be many more in the coming years. VW has already announced it will develop an ID. Buzz camper van offering, so the EQV will have more competition in no time.